Everett Suggs
1968 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1968
DIED
November 30, 2020
Everett Suggs's passing at the age of 52 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Summers Funeral Home - Ocala in Ocala, FL .

Published by Summers Funeral Home - Ocala on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Summers Funeral Home
2238 NW 10th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475
Dec
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Zion Memorial Garden
Reddick, Reddick, Florida 32686
