Everette Russ's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, July 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by JESSE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME in Allentown, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Everette in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JESSE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME website.
Published by JESSE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.