Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Everette Russ
1949 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1949
DIED
July 31, 2020
Everette Russ's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, July 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by JESSE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME in Allentown, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Everette in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JESSE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by JESSE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jesse Johnson Funeral Home
426 Hanover Ave., Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109
Aug
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jesse Johnson Funeral Home
426 Hanover Ave., Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109
Funeral services provided by:
JESSE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.