I Fae Boyd was born to Margaret Ellen Nielsen on September 17, 1949, in Ogden, Utah.



I passed away on June 17, 2020, surrounded by my children Sherrill and Dee.



I am a member of the Freeriders of Utah, where I was known as Mutha.



I worked at Mount Ogden Junior High school for 27 years with my good friends Eileen Romero and Susan McCreary until I retired in 2017.



I enjoyed my time camping, especially up at ValleyCamp for the Annual CampVention, and the God Campout in DEFA's with my FreeRider family. I Loved going fishing and spending time in Lava with my friend's Phil Simpson and Tammy Simpson. I was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Utah Jazz.



I have gone to be with my grandparents; Ebb J. and Elizabeth Williams, my mother Margaret Nielsen, and my siblings; Gene, George, Jim (Rose), and Shirley, along with our family pet Angel Rose.



I am survived by my children: Sherrill L. Kennedy and Dee L. Dolan both of Ogden, my grandson Jeremy George Dolan-Johnson of Ogden, my sister Sylvia White of Des Moines, Iowa and my 10 great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



The family will meet friends from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020, and one hour prior to the Services.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Educator's 1st Credit Union, 1250 Country Hills Dr. Ogden, Utah In Memory of Fae Boyd.



If you loved the outdoors, watching NFL football, I ask that you wear your favorite sports team jersey or camo.



I will be planted in a Bio Tree, with the remaining ashes given to the family.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.