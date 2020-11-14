Fain Stephens's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun in Calhoun, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fain in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun website.
Published by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun on Nov. 14, 2020.
