Faith Giffen
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1927
DIED
November 25, 2020
Faith Giffen's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fischer Funeral Home website.

Published by Fischer Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by:
Fischer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Ronnie , Dean and families,
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Paul and Connie Wilson and family
Paul Wilson
November 29, 2020
One of my fondest childhood memories was staying at my Aunt Faiths and participating in the New Castle Memorial Day parade. Aunt Faith always picked Gladiolus from her garden for us to place on the gravesites in the Two cemetaries just outside New Castle. Faith was my favorite Aunt of the six Hart sisters. She was a very special sweet lady.
Marcia Billingsley Brushwood
Family
November 28, 2020