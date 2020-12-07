Menu
Falco Bucci
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1927
DIED
December 6, 2020
Falco Bucci's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River in Pearl River, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Falco in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River website.

Published by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc.
100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, New York 10965
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
.
23 Reld Drive, Pearl River, New York 10965
Funeral services provided by:
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River
