Fannie Everett
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1942
DIED
November 19, 2020
Fannie Everett's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cloud Funeral Home - Cairo in Cairo, GA .

Published by Cloud Funeral Home - Cairo on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Interment
1:00p.m.
Cedar Springs AME Church Cemetery
1490 Cedar Springs Rd, Whigham, Georgia 39897
Funeral services provided by:
Cloud Funeral Home - Cairo
