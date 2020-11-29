Fannie Everett's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cloud Funeral Home - Cairo in Cairo, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fannie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cloud Funeral Home - Cairo website.
Published by Cloud Funeral Home - Cairo on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.