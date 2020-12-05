Menu
Fariel Jackson
1925 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1925
DIED
July 27, 2020
Fariel Jackson's passing at the age of 95 on Monday, July 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY in Conway, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McKiever Funeral Home
1408 Race Path Avenue, Conway, South Carolina 29526
Jul
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sandridge Community Cemetery
Cates Bay Highway, Conway, South Carolina 29527
McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY
