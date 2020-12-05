Menu
Faron Gibson
1961 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1961
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Faron Gibson's passing at the age of 59 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home website.

Published by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Weston Baptist Church
5175 S. County Road 600 W., North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Funeral services provided by:
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
