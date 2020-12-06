Menu
Faruq Abdul-Aziz
1953 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1953
DIED
December 4, 2020
Faruq Abdul-Aziz's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Al Firdous Funeral Home in Trenton, NJ .

Published by Al Firdous Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Prayer Service
12:00p.m.
NIA MASJIID
231 Roseville Ave, Newark, New Jersey
Journey well Daddy. You will be deeply missed. Love you always Nia
Nia Wright-Chavanne
Daughter
December 6, 2020