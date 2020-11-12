Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Faustino Hernandez
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1926
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
vfw
Faustino Hernandez's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Faustino in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd., Odessa, TX 79761
Nov
13
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m.
911 Reynosa, Odessa, Texas
Nov
13
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Joe Eddie and family, my sincere condolences for your loss of your father just a short time of losing your mother. I lost Alvie last year and am still grieving. You can call me at 432-978-9337, please leave me a voicemail since I don't answer my phone if I don't know the number I will return your call. Love ya Noelle Smith.
Noelle Smith
Friend
November 12, 2020