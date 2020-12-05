Menu
Faustino Zanaglio
1933 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1933
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Faustino Zanaglio's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Canonsburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Faustino in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Published by Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Holy Rosary worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish
Muse-Bishop Road, Muse, Pennsylvania
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
246 Muse Bishop Road, Muse, Pennsylvania 15350
GUEST BOOK
All I know about you sir is your son Michael is such an amazing person, and he has enriched my life with his character...this is a wonderful legacy that you leave behind. May you enjoy your peace with your Lord.
Charlotte Jennings
Friend
December 4, 2020
Charlotte Jennings
December 4, 2020
I Always Will Remember FAUS, As A Kind And Gentle Man.... ANNABELLE SOLLON ❤
ANNABELLE Dollon
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
Bilal Muhammed
December 3, 2020
Bilal Muhammed
December 3, 2020