Fawn Smith Carlin

February 17, 1949 ~ October 26, 2020





Fawn Smith Carlin passed away from cancer on October 26, 2020. She was born February 17, 1949, in the severe winter of 1949, when cows froze to death standing up. As she was struggling for her life inside, a baby "Fawn" deer was struggling through the snow trying to keep up with its mother outside. So Fawn's dad named her Fawn.



She attended all schools in Washington Terrace as well as South Junior High where she was a Southette. She was a loyal Bonneville Laker.



She taught drill teams and cheerleading in the Ogden City Schools.



She loved to ride horses, drive stock cars, go carts, atv's and go for Harley rides. She also enjoyed singing, roller skating and camping. In her 30's she was the lead singer in a band called Desert Sky for about three years. Her greatest love however was her children, grandchild, dogs and horses.



She worked at Cutters, Delmed and Fresenius all in the same building making pharmaceuticals for many years. She was sent to Germany and Paris to learn how to make the artificial kidney. She also worked for Little C Tree Service as a Office Manager. She ended her career working for Davis School District (PARC) as a Employment Specialist/Supervisor. She attended Salt Lake Community College while working for PARC.



Her parents where Bill Smith and Maxine Turner Smith of Washington Terrace; siblings, Dave Smith and Starr Smith Howard.



She leaves behind three children, Troy (Trish) Carlin, Tracy (Scott) Payne and Monty Carlin; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, friends and two dogs.



Fawn is one of the last surviving relatives of Frank and Jesse James, proving there is a little bit of outlaw in us all.



Special thanks to Dr. Jan Davis, Dr. Carl Gray, McKay Dee Hospital and Intermountain Home Health and Hospice.



She wishes many Happy Trails and Smiles to all!



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Bloomington Cemetery, Bloomington, Idaho.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.