Just shy of her 91st birthday our dear mom and Oma, Fay Pahl Burns, passed away peacefully on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. Fay was born November 29, 1929 to Paul and Johanne Palaschevsky in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the 5th of 8 children. Fay was very proud of her German heritage which stemmed from Chemnitz, Germany. Her parents came to the United States in 1929 to flee from what was going on in Germany at the time. She was the first Palachevsky child born in the United States becoming the first US citizen in the family. Fay had the true German spitfire personality and stubbornness. Her legal name was Felicitas Emma Palaschevsky, which was shortened to Fay when the family legally changed their surname to Pahl following their immigration to the United States.



Fay was not your typical little girl, she was rough and tough and held her own with the boys, especially her older brothers. She had a very special relationship with her Oma, Emma Pauline Fleischmann. She was very competitive and active in her youth; she enjoyed singing, bowling, and roller skating. It was roller-skating where she met the love of her life, John Edward Burns. Fay and John were married March 10, 1950 in Memory Grove, Salt Lake City Utah. They built a home in North Salt Lake with their six children. John absolutely adored Fay and went to great lengths to be with her. One instance was Christmas of 1950; John was serving in the Korean War and stationed in California. In the dead of winter, he drove from southern California to North Salt Lake on a motorcycle just to be with his beloved Fay on Christmas. Although away from his wife and kids often due to work, John always adorned Fay and the kids with gifts from his travels upon his return.



Fay had her hands full as a military wife, mother, and homemaker. She had a generous soul and welcomed everyone into her home. She even welcomed the many pets and stray animals the kids brought home, which included cats, dogs, rabbits, ducks, and even a monkey. Family was everything to Fay; she devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. The family took many trips to California to enjoy the beach and Disneyland. She made it a priority to stay close to her siblings and their families. She even hosted luncheons and outings regularly with her nieces. Fay enjoyed family parties and always made Easter and Christmas a memorable experience with her decked out Christmas tree and decorations, gift throwing, famous potato salad, and classic lemon dressing. She loved bargain hunting, especially garage sales. She enjoyed scenic drives, old movies, and was a whiz at crossword puzzles and bridge. She was a joy to be around and had a fun sense of humor. She left a legacy of selfless love and service and will be sorely missed.



She is survived by her six children, Pauline Newman (Jay), John Burns, Debra Peterson (Randy), Linda Lee Burns, Edward Burns (Natalie), and Martin Burns (Heather), 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and a younger brother Alex Pahl, she is predeceased by her parents, and 6 siblings. Special thanks to Whisper Cove and Symbii Hospice for being a comfort and help to Fay during her final days.

Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.