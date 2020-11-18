Menu
Fay Winkelman
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1934
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Fay Winkelman's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fay in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colwell Memorial Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Colwell Memorial Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
, Arenzville, Illinois
Nov
19
Graveside service
11:15a.m.
Arenzville North Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Colwell Memorial Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We had many adventures together from 1st grade until high school. Faye married and I left Beardstown after graduating. Faye, Rodger and I were the youngest kids in the neighborhood and were usually together. Although we didn’t see each other often we were always enjoyed visiting when we happened to met. With sincere sympathy.
Marilyn Seymour
Friend
November 17, 2020