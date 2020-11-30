Menu
Faye Bonner
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 14, 1941
DIED
November 24, 2020
Faye Bonner's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home in Ozark, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Faye in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home website.

Published by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave, Ozark, AL 36360
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave, Ozark, AL 36360
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
