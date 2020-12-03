Menu
Faye Stine
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1934
DIED
November 29, 2020
Faye Stine's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven R Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, PA .

Published by Steven R Neff Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Peggy, Deb and family, I am sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. Keep your memories close to your heart and always think of the good times. May she rest in peace.
Jeffrey E Hanselman
December 2, 2020
So very sad to see this, Faye and I rode to work at Brookline together and worked together, had many good laughs with Faye, I still have a 3 piece chicken dinner that her husband made for me, makes me laugh, will always remember her, beautiful inside and out.
Joy
Friend
December 1, 2020