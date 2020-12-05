Menu
Fayetta Christenberry
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 13, 1930
DIED
December 3, 2020
Fayetta Christenberry's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel in Linton, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lebanon Cemetery
Hwy. 59, Midland, Indiana 47438
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel
