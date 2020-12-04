Menu
Fayez Wanis
1927 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1927
DIED
December 2, 2020
Fayez Wanis's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Evergreen Funeral Home in Jersey City, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Evergreen Funeral Home website.

Published by Evergreen Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church
427 West Side Ave., Jersey City, New Jersey 07304
Dec
4
Interment
2:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
500 Fairview Avenue, Fairview, New Jersey 07022
Funeral services provided by:
Evergreen Funeral Home
