To Fedele's family,

I was so sorry to hear this. He loved you all so very much. With the pictures he would send me of all of you, so that I would know who he was talking about, I got to know each one of you a little. I don't think that there is a man out there that was more proud of his family than your husband, father and Poppy. You have all been blessed with him. I feel blessed because he told me I needed a big brother and he appointed himself to that role. He was really outspoken sometimes, especially when I started dating David a couple years ago. The checklist he went through drove me absolutely nuts lol, so I can only imagine what Maria and Elizabeth had to go through when they dated. I invited him and Liz to come up to the cabin to hopefully view the northern lights and when I told him how rustic the cabin was, we have an outhouse but a compost toilet for the ladies, he said that's a nice idea but no lol. As I told 'Joseph, I was very happy that I got to talk to him when he was in the hospital. He would talk to me about my dad all the time, my dad's ashes are in the lake out from the end of the dock. So when I go up there, I pour him a beer and I have a drink with him and Fedele would always tell me to say hello to my dad for him. My dad had been gone 20 years on November 21st, I find it ironic that my big brother passed away one hour on the 22nd. May you all know how much he loved you and you feel that always in your hearts. I'll always look up at the sky's now and see him twinkling as a new star, and that he is going to be a fabulous Angel. Cheers to you Fedele.

Your little sister,

Cindy

Cindy Olson Friend November 26, 2020