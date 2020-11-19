Federico Martinez's passing at the age of 73 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Latina Funerals and Cremation in Denver, CO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Federico in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Latina Funerals and Cremation website.
Published by Latina Funerals and Cremation on Nov. 19, 2020.
