Federico Martinez
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1947
DIED
November 9, 2020
Federico Martinez's passing at the age of 73 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Latina Funerals and Cremation in Denver, CO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
1209 W. 36th Ave, Denver, Colorado 80211
Funeral services provided by:
Latina Funerals and Cremation
