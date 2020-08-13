Our Son, brother, cousin, partner, and dad, Felipe Martin Hueramo, suddenly returned to his Heavenly Father on August 7th, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.



Felipe was a very loving and grateful young man. He always had a big smile on his face and was always positive when he spoke to anyone. His smile would light up a room and he had a way of making people around him feel loved and comforted. Felipe spent three years of his life in Mexico and would travel between Mexico and the United States with his family. His trips were always adventures with his friends in Mexico and here in the States.



Felipe was a student at Paul Mitchell School-Ogden and had recently completed his certification. He dreamed of becoming a barber and opening up his own shop. His dad was his biggest supporter and wanted to help his son get his own business started.



Felipe was Jenette's youngest son and she supported him in every aspect of his life.



Felipe was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her and all who held him, dear, to their hearts.



Felipe is survived by his father, Martin, and stepmother, Raquel, his mother, Jenette Gonzales. He leaves behind his partner, Isela, and their beautiful daughter, Soulene. Felipe also leaves behind his four children: Guillermo Santos, Genovisia, Angel, and Jonnie. He is also survived by his sisters; Emilia, Crystal, Jacqueline, and Yesenia and one brother, Napoleon and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



A viewing and Rosary for friends and family will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT on Friday, August 14th, 2020. Viewing is from 6:00-8:00 pm and Holy Rosary will be recited from 7:30-8:00 PM. Please remember masks and social distancing are required.



Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 946 South 200 East, in Salt Lake City, UT at 11:00 am. Due to Covid19 guidelines, friends and families are asked to come at 10:30 am and must be wearing masks and adhere to social distancing.



Interment to follow at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT.







Me distes a mi hijo y me lo quitastes. Ahora que vuela Contigo te lo encargamos, y a nosotros danos valor para entenderlo. Señor de la Expiracíon Fortalesenos y Ayudanos. Amen





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.