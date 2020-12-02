Menu
Felix Kwiatkowski
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1929
DIED
November 17, 2020
Felix Kwiatkowski's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Connelly Funeral Home of Essex in Baltimore, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Felix in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex website.

Published by Connelly Funeral Home of Essex on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
300 Mace Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221
Nov
24
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
300 Mace Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221
Over the years, Phil would stop by & visit us. We always appreciated his wisdom, sound advise & great conversations. He was larger than life!
John Schwab
Family
November 21, 2020