Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Felix Rosario
1982 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1982
DIED
November 23, 2020
Felix Rosario's passing at the age of 37 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon in Winchendon, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Felix in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home
343 Central Street, Winchendon, Massachusetts 01475
Funeral services provided by:
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.