Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ferdinand Ruszala
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1944
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
american heart association
U.S. Navy
university of connecticut
Ferdinand Ruszala's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belmont Funeral Home in Colchester, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ferdinand in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Belmont Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Belmont Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Belmont Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Will always remember Chemistry class with Mr. K and how Fred always had the answers while many of us could barely pass! He was always into the experiments that would send sparks flying around the room! He and Mr. K were defineley kindred spirits.
May You RIP Fred, Life was too short!
Arlene Tulacro
Friend
November 12, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
November 12, 2020