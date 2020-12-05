Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ferl Combs
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1936
DIED
December 3, 2020
Ferl Combs's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belton Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ferl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Belton Stroup Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Belton Stroup Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Belton-Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Ohio 45324
Dec
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Belton-Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Ohio 45324
Funeral services provided by:
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.