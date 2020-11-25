Menu
Fern Beck
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1936
DIED
November 23, 2020
Fern Beck's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peel Funeral Home in Magna, UT .

Published by Peel Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Streaming
See obituary for link, Magna, Utah 84044
Funeral services provided by:
Peel Funeral Home
