Fernando Bermudez's passing at the age of 28 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by East Haven Funeral Home in South Houston, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fernando in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the East Haven Funeral Home website.
Published by East Haven Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
