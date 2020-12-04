Menu
Fernando Cabrera
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1931
DIED
November 22, 2020
Fernando Cabrera's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Manning-Heffern Funeral Home in Pawtucket, RI .

Published by Manning-Heffern Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, Rhode Island 02861
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
December 4, 2020