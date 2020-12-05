Ferne Crawford's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cahall Funeral Home - Georgetown in Georgetown, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ferne in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cahall Funeral Home - Georgetown website.
Published by Cahall Funeral Home - Georgetown on Dec. 5, 2020.
