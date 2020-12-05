Menu
Ferne Crawford
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1928
DIED
November 29, 2020
Ferne Crawford's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cahall Funeral Home - Georgetown in Georgetown, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cahall Funeral Home - Georgetown
204 W STATE ST, GEORGETOWN, Ohio 45121
Dec
7
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Cahall Funeral Home - Georgetown
204 W STATE ST, GEORGETOWN, Ohio 45121
