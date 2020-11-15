Fidel Soto's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors in Worcester, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Fidel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors website.