Fify Richard
1962 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1962
DIED
November 30, 2020
Fify Richard's passing at the age of 58 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waitt Funeral Home in Brockton, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waitt Funeral Home website.

Published by Waitt Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main St., Brockton, Massachusetts 02301
Dec
12
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
871 North Main St., Randolph, Massachusetts 02358
Waitt Funeral Home
