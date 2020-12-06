Filomeno Pereira's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silva Funeral Home Inc in Taunton, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Filomeno in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silva Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Silva Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.