Filomeno Pereira
1950 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1950
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Filomeno Pereira's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silva Funeral Home Inc in Taunton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Filomeno in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silva Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Silva Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Silva Funeral Home
80 Broadway, Taunton, Massachusetts 02780
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Saint Anthony Church
126 School Street, Taunton, Massachusetts 02780
Funeral services provided by:
Silva Funeral Home Inc
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.