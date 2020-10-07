Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Finis Ray Byrd
1942 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1942
DIED
October 1, 2020
Finis Ray Byrd

February 22, 1942 – October 1, 2020

Finis Ray Byrd, 78, was born in Oil Trough, Arkansas on February 22, 1942. He passed away peacefully October 1, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born to Mildred LaNell Collom and Thomas Eugene Byrd. He was raised in Brigham City, Utah and after High School he proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He was also an avid sportsman and loved his trips to Wendover but most of all enjoyed being around his friends. He had a fan-base larger than life.

Finis is survived by his two sisters, Carolyn (Lee) Pons and Donna (Boyd) Hancey; one son, two daughters, six grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Finis will be greatly missed by those who loved him the most.

Per Finis' wishes thee will be no services and in lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.