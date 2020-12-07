Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
First Staton
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1942
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Disabled American Veterans
U.S. Army
Vietnam Veterans Of America
First Staton's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations in Elizabeth City, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of First in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.