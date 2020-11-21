Flora Ahlgrim's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE in La Porte, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Flora in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE website.
Published by Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE on Nov. 21, 2020.
