Flora R. Rossetti
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1927
DIED
August 15, 2020
A longtime resident of Turtle Creek, age 93, died peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Flora was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Clara Rossetti; her brother, Antonio Rossetti and her sister, Mary Rossetti.

Flora is survived by her niece, Linda (Bruce) Helmstetter of NJ.

In 2008, Flora became a resident of Juniper Village and for the past 2 years, she resided at LGAR in Turtle Creek. Flora began her career as a retail sales associate at Ohringer's in Braddock. After Ohringer's closed, she was hired by Gimbels in Downtown Pittsburgh where she worked in Home Furnishings until retirement. Flora was a member of St. Colman Parish and found joy in needlepoint.

Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350
where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Flora will be entombed in the St. Joseph Mausoleum.

Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
