Flora Smith
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1940
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Flora Smith's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home in Vidalia, GA .

Published by Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hardens Chapel Cemetery
Hwy 56, Lyons, Georgia 30436
Funeral services provided by:
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
