Flora Dianne Wright was born on May 6th 1951 to Helen Dickenson and Chester Wright. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Gittins and brother Paul Wright. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sister, Ivan Lee Wright and Barbara Toland.

Flora grew up in Panguitch Utah, with her mother and grand parents. She excelled at musical talent playing a variety of instruments, piano, organ, guitar and most notably the accordion. She had a talent for making people laugh, and would already be ready with a witty quip at any occasion that usually would have people rolling and wondering why a sweet old lady would ever say anything like that. She was also an amazing teacher, teaching many generations about the gospel.

Flora had the pleasure of working at her dream job, the LDS Headquarters. She worked in the real estate division and helped get churches built in the western United States. People who were difficult by reputation would always work with Flora, she had a talent of being able to help people understand, and put them at ease. Through her good work countless thousands can worship and be brought to The Lord.

Many people loved Flora and she had love for so many. She will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Services will be live streamed on Facebook @RussonBrothersMortuary.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.