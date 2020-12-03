Menu
Florence Aichele
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1938
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Florence Aichele's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Clarksburg, WV .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home website.

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Davis Funeral Home
December 3, 2020