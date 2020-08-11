Florence Sophie Stathes Etterlein Bond



August 2, 1928 ~ August 9, 2020







SOUTH OGDEN – Sophie Bond, 92, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away August 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.



Sophie was born on August 2, 1928 in Ogden, Utah to John P. and Tessie Traintafilou Stathes.



Sophie had a green thumb. She had a lovely yard that looked carefully manicured by the most professional gardener. Friends and family would come to Sophie asking her to nurture a neglected plant or request the type of fertilizer and frequency of water she used to create such a beautiful green lawn. This was illustrative of her work ethic. Everything was done to perfection whether it be in her home, in her yard or in her community efforts.



She was a creative artist always designing and making something new and decorative for her home, especially at Christmas time. She was known for her gifted talent in needlepoint and embroidery, producing many pieces of beautiful needlepoint and over 1000 dishtowels that were admired and enjoyed by many.



Throughout her life, Sophie enjoyed country western music. She loved to square dance and enjoyed many of the classical western tunes. Even during her last few months, she could be seen singing and tapping her toes to Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Kenny Rogers and many other old-time favorites.



She graduated from Ogden High School and was a Tiger through and through. Her gift of organization was a benefit to many of the OHS reunions over the years.



Sophie married Robert K. Etterlein, the first love of her life on November 27, 1948. Sophie and Bob built a beautiful life together until he passed away in 1969. In July of 1976, she married Eugene W. Bond. They had 34 years of love and companionship. Together, she and Gene with complimenting talents turned many a remodel into beautiful homes.



Sophie enjoyed hosting many of the garage sales planned and coordinated by the Good Samaritans. Many individuals benefitted from her freshly washed and ironed clothing as well as proceeds that always went to someone in need. Sophie loved each season's view of the mountains in Ogden. She loved visiting with family and friends and always looked forward to those times.



She was preceded in death by husbands, Robert K. Etterlein and Eugene W. Bond; two daughters, Mary Jan and Teena Ann Etterlein; as well as her sister, Elaine S. Frew.



Surviving is her daughter, Jill E. (John) Carter; her two sisters, Angie S. Stuart and Athena "Teena" Winchester. She is also survived by her two grandsons, Zachary J. (Annie) Carter and Abraham L. Carter; as well as two great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.



A very special thank you to all of Sophie's "Suzies" who lovingly cared for her with patient, gentle and kind hearts over the period of her illness. In addition, thank you to the Envision Hospice staff for wisdom, support, and dedicated care through the most challenging part of her illness.



Graveside services will be held for close friends and family on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Boulevard. The family requests attendees wear their own mask. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. A special Remembrance mass will be held in Sophie's honor on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 East 5550 South, Ogden, Utah.





