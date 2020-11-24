Menu
Florence Maki
1929 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1929
DIED
October 22, 2020
Florence Maki's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising in Munising, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising website.

Published by Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bowerman Funeral Home, Inc.
302 E. Superior St., Munising, Michigan 49862
Nov
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bowerman Funeral Home, Inc.
302 E. Superior St., Munising, Michigan 49862
Nov
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Northland Chapel Gardens
239 Midway Drive, Negaunee, Michigan 49866
Funeral services provided by:
Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising
