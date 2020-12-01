Menu
Florence Newberg
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1944
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Florence Newberg's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, OH 45365
Dec
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, OH 45365
Funeral services provided by:
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
I am deeply saddened to hear of Sue's passing. I worked with Sue for years at Hussey's and have so many great memories of her. We shared so many laughs. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. Treasure the memories.
Shannon Smith
Friend
November 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Remembering you and all the memories we shared. You will be sadly missed.
Judy Kenton
Friend
November 29, 2020