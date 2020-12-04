Menu
Florence Stults
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1927
DIED
December 2, 2020
Florence Stults's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meacham Funeral Service in Albany, IN .

Published by Meacham Funeral Service on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Meacham Funeral Service
