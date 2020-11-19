Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Florinda Lopez
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1947
DIED
November 17, 2020
Florinda Lopez's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wheeler Mortuary in Portales, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Florinda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wheeler Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wheeler Mortuary on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Church of God of the First Born
North Main, Poratles, New Mexico 88130
Funeral services provided by:
Wheeler Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.