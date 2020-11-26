Menu
Florine McKinney
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1950
DIED
November 23, 2020
Florine McKinney's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maloy-Schleifer Funeral Home in Duquesne, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Florine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maloy-Schleifer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Maloy-Schleifer Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Maloy-Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave, Duquesne, Pennsylvania 15110
Nov
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Maloy-Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave, Duquesne, Pennsylvania 15110
Funeral services provided by:
Maloy-Schleifer Funeral Home
