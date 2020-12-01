Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Floris Stevens
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1932
DIED
November 26, 2020
Floris Stevens's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Floris in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paradis-Givner Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St, Oxford, MA 01540
Funeral services provided by:
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Floris was a lovely lady with a great sense of humor. I loved to tease her and make her laugh. She is my sister in Christ and I will miss her very much, but I rejoice in knowing that she is with the Lord and will be reunited with Bill.
Sandy White
Friend
November 30, 2020
Floris will be remembered for her warm and loving spirit, great smile, and a laugh that was contagious. She was a lovely woman who was so kind and strong. We will miss her very much.
Gary & Lorinda Allen
Friend
November 30, 2020
Floris was a lovely lady. I always loved the times I just got to sit and talk with her. She was easygoing and had a great sense of humor. We are surely going to miss her.
Sue and Bruce White
November 29, 2020
Such a precious lovely lady. Always with an extra big smile.I always loved the way her and Bill used to tease each other back and forth.Every Sunday she would get there early and talk to as many people as she could at church
Brian White
November 29, 2020
We will always remember her sweet no-nonsense ways and the love she had for family and friends. Floris was one of the kindest people we had the honor of knowing. Loved the way she cared for her husband, Bill. We will miss her but see her again on the special day!
Jim and Gloria LaMonda
Jim and Gloria LaMonda
Friend
November 28, 2020
Floris always, always had a warming smile! I remember her special laugh, even after falling a couple of years ago and bruising her face and breaking a wrist...such a special lady who loved her Lord.
Sandy Warfield
Friend
November 28, 2020
Floris was the sweetest lady and I will miss her beautiful smile at Oak Hill Bible Church.
Sandra Nichols
Friend
November 28, 2020
We are definitely going to miss Floris. Floris, Bill and family were such a big part of the Oak Hill Bible church family. They were loved by everyone. Floris was such a sweet and strong lady. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Stevens family.
Chris Rudman
Friend
November 28, 2020