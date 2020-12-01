Menu
Flossie Cinnamon
1920 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1920
DIED
October 13, 2020
Flossie Cinnamon's passing at the age of 100 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg, KY .

Published by Sims Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sims Funeral Services
130 North Chiles Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Oct
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sims Funeral Services
130 North Chiles Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
