Flossie Pillows
1943 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1943
DIED
November 14, 2020
Flossie Pillows's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shafer Funeral Home website.

Published by Shafer Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home
600 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home
600 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904
Shafer Funeral Home
