Floy Tollett
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1933
DIED
November 24, 2020
Floy Tollett's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Liston Funeral Home - North Ridgeville in North Ridgeville, OH .

Published by Liston Funeral Home - North Ridgeville on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Liston Funeral Home
36403 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Liston Funeral Home
36403 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039
Funeral services provided by:
Liston Funeral Home - North Ridgeville
